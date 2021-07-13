Newsradio 620 WTMJ will be hosting a Wisconsin State Fair Fun Facts trivia game for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair. Listeners will have the chance to call in to Wisconsin’s Morning News (5am-8:30am CST) starting on Monday, July 19, 2021 and ending Friday, July 23, 2021 to win a 4-pack of tickets to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair by correctly answering a Wisconsin State Fair fun fact trivia question. If the first caller gets the question wrong, a new caller will be chosen to answer. This will repeat until the question is answered correctly.

For official contest rules, click here.

For more information about the Wisconsin State Fair, click here.