Beginning May 27, 2021 through July 21, 2021, fans may register to win a trip for them and a guest to 2022 Spring Baseball in Arizona. Fans may register to win by completing an entry form at their local Sentry Foods or by mailing in an entry form including their name, address, city, state, zip, county of residence and home telephone number on a 3”x5” postcard and mail your entry in a stamped hand-addressed envelope to “Spring Baseball in AZ Sweepstakes” at 101 Jefferson Ave. S., Hopkins, MN 55343 ATTN: Advertising. All entries must be postmarked by Wednesday July 21, 2021 and received no later than Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Grand prize includes airfare for (2) people from Milwaukee to Phoenix, a 3-night hotel stay, (2) tickets to two Spring Baseball games at American Family Field of Phoenix, and a $300 Visa gift card.

For official contest rules, click here.

For more information about Sentry Foods, click here.