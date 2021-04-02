Each Friday at 10:35am beginning Friday, April 2, 2021 through Friday, October 30, 2021, Steve Scaffidi will take two random callers to play virtual baseball. The first caller will choose to be the home or away team. The away caller will bat first and choose five highlights from a list of ten. Those highlights will then be played on-air one at a time and Jordan/Steve/Erik will keep track of how many runs are scored. Then the home caller will do the same from a different list of highlights. Each highlight list contains 2 homeruns, 2 triples, 2 doubles, 2 singles and 2 outs. Whoever has the most runs at the end of the inning wins a WTMJ Prize Pack. Each week the winner will receive a WTMJ Prize Pack. Each month, Steve will randomly choose one of the weekly winners from that corresponding month to receive a $500 Visa gift card courtesy of Siding Unlimited.

For official contest rules, click here.

For more information on Siding Unlimited, click here.